Ethiopia Seizes Large Illegal Weapons In Sting Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:54 AM

ADDID ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Ethiopian security forces have seized 2,221 handguns and 71 Kalashnikov rifles during in a sting operation, state media outlet Ethiopia news Agency (ENA) reported on Sunday.

The large illegal weapons cache was seized during a joint operation carried out by the Ethiopia National Intelligence and Security Service and police in Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional state.

ENA reported the illegal weapons cache was seized on Saturday evening as it was being smuggled inside an oil tanker truck which entered Ethiopia from Sudan.

Ethiopia strictly controls licensing and movement of arms across the country and private arms ownership is relatively rare in the East African country.

The Ethiopian government is preparing a legislation that puts heavy prison terms on arms dealers, in a bid to stem the rising trade in illegal weapons in the east African country.

