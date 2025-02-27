Ethiopia, Somalia reaffirm ties after diplomatic row

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Somalia on Thursday and met with its President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to reinforce their fragile reconciliation after a row over ties to a separatist region

They discussed topics "including peace and security, economy, diplomacy and potential to build joint infrastructure", Ahmed said in a message on X afterwards.

The Somali government said in a statement ahead of the meeting that they would also discuss "the fight against terrorism in the region".

Residents reported mortar attacks in areas near Mogadishu airport shortly after the visiting delegation passed through it en route to the presidential palace.

It was unclear whether the attacks were linked to Abiy's arrival.

Security officials at the airport said Abiy's delegation safely left the airport without incident.

Somalia's security situation is highly volatile, with the Islamist Al-Shabaab group maintaining a presence in the country.

"Two rounds of mortar shells landed in Bulohubey neighbourhood. An elderly woman was wounded after the shell exploded close to her house," local resident Abdiraham Hassan told AFP.

A member of Ethiopia's delegation told AFP they had not been aware of any mortar attacks.

Tension between the two countries mounted last year after Ethiopia struck a deal with the Somali breakaway region of Somaliland to gain access to the sea.

But they announced a full restoration of diplomatic ties in January following a deal mediated by Turkey.

The two countries said in a joint statement that Thursday's visit "reinforces the normalization of bilateral nations".

Abiy said in his post after the meeting: "Regional thinking and collaboration are essential, and we are ready to work with Somalia to make this a reality."

A source in the Somali presidential palace told AFP on Wednesday, on condition of anonymity, that Abiy's visit was "part of a broader effort to complete and implement the Ankara agreement", referring to the deal struck in the Turkish capital in December.

Somaliland said its January 2024 deal with Ethiopia would have led to Addis Ababa recognising its independence -- though that was never confirmed -- in exchange for a long-desired naval base for the land-locked nation.

Mogadishu was furious over the deal and withdrew its ambassador from Ethiopia.

Following the rapprochement, the fate of Ethiopia's deal with Somaliland remains uncertain.