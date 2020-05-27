Ethiopia Strives to Maximize Trade With Russia Amid COVID-19 Damage - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Ethiopia works to maximize import-export relations with Russia in a bid to soften the blow to the economy inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

"We have to save our economy. The strategy of the government is to minimize the damage," Alemayehu said, adding that "exports are highly affected."

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia, being an agrarian economy, has placed stakes on increasing agricultural productivity and exports to Russia in mitigating the damage from the pandemic.

"The export to Russia is going good. Ethiopian airlines started cargo services; two days weekly the flight is available importing goods from here [Russia] to Africa.

We are working to maximize the import-export activities between the two countries," Alemayehu said.

The ambassador said he expected "huge economic consequences" to follow the pandemic in Ethiopia. For the time being, he pointed to the tourism sector, which employs a large part of the population, coming to a halt even though the country did not do a total lockdown and let economic activities partially continue in a bid to avoid disruptions to economy.

In April, the Ethiopian government declared a five-month state of emergency over COVID-19, but refrained from imposing a total lockdown similar to other countries in the region.