UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt Plan To Hold Talks On Renaissance Dam In April - Ethiopian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:19 PM

Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt Plan to Hold Talks on Renaissance Dam in April - Ethiopian Diplomat

The next round of Ethiopia-Sudan-Egypt negotiations on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is expected to be held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), early in April, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The next round of Ethiopia-Sudan-Egypt negotiations on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is expected to be held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), early in April, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with Sputnik.

Since June 2020, the African Union has been facilitating the "ongoing trilateral negotiations to reach a win-win outcome", and providing a "viable platform," the diplomat recalled. Ethiopia "has no interest to invite any other parties" like the United States, the United Nations and European Union to mediate, the ambassador stressed.

"DRC [the current African Union chair] is planning to convene a face-to-face meeting in Kinshasa .

.. early next month," Aargau said.

The Ethiopian ambassador announced that the second filling of the dam will start when the rainy season begins.

"Now it is not the rainy season. The rainy season will come soon, in July, and the second filling will be conducted," Aargau added.

The dam has been under construction since 2012 and would become the largest one in Africa when completed. However, the project triggered disputes with Egypt and Sudan, as both countries fear the dam would undermine their water security. The latest round of trilateral negotiations was held in November, but the sides failed to agree on the further procedure for talks.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Russia Egypt European Union Dam Kinshasa Ethiopia United States Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo April June July November 2020

Recent Stories

Ethiopia, Russia to Sign Memorandum of Understandi ..

2 minutes ago

EU fines Moody's 3.7 mn euros over conflicts of in ..

2 minutes ago

Face mask mandatory, violators to face legal actio ..

2 minutes ago

PCB recalls Ahmad Shahzad’s first T20 match cent ..

19 minutes ago

US Tries to Jump-Start Nuclear Talks With Iran by ..

19 minutes ago

IIOJK people pray for freedom on Shab-e-Baraat

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.