Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt Start Expert Talks on Controversial Renaissance Dam - Reports

The National Independent Scientific Research Group (NISRG), comprising experts from Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, started talks on Tuesday in Khartoum devoted to finding a solution to problems surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a $4 billion project run by Ethiopia that has tarnished trilateral relations for years, media reported

Addis Ababa hopes the dam will turn Ethiopia into Africa's biggest electric power exporter, but Egypt and Sudan have been largely concerned by the project over fears that it may affect their share of water and seriously damage their national economies and agricultural sectors.

The main issues being disputed are related to the volume of water to be released annually after the first stage of filling the reservoir. Egypt proposes an annual release of 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet), while Ethiopia insists on 35 billion cubic meters.

The trilateral talks will be held until October 3, followed by a meeting of the irrigation ministers from each country for two days from October 4-6, Al Arabiya news channel said.

According to the broadcaster, the parties have expressed hope that an agreement will be reached based on recommendations regarding GERD's operation.