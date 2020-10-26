UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt To Resume Talks On Renaissance Dam On Tuesday - AU Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt to Resume Talks on Renaissance Dam on Tuesday - AU Chairman

The leaders of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will hold the next round of talks on the long-lasting Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on Tuesday, AU Chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The leaders of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will hold the next round of talks on the long-lasting Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on Tuesday, AU Chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"The Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD will resume on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, following a seven-week break," Ramaphosa said in a statement, as quoted by his office on Twitter on Monday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiya Ahmed Ali and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will attend the meeting, the statement read.

The chairman has expressed confidence that the parties would reach an agreement to resolve outstanding issues related to the GERD, including technical and legal aspects.

Ramaphosa noted that the successful conclusion of the dam talks would enhance and accelerate regional integration, as well as promote sustainable development and cooperation between the African countries.

"The resumption of the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD under the auspices of the AU indicates strong political will & commitment by the leadership of the 3 Parties involved in negotiations to the peaceful and amicable resolution of the GERD matter," Ramaphosa said.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project would slash their access to water. The talks between the three countries are being brokered by the African Union.

The latest round of negotiations was held on September 14 and ended with no deal.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Water Egypt Twitter Dam Addis Ababa Ethiopia Sudan September October 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

#ShameonYouMacro becomes top trend for his anti-Is ..

1 minute ago

AC visits BHU Mandra to inspect facilities

2 minutes ago

Govt announces public holiday on Oct 30

8 minutes ago

Orange Line Metro Train starts its operation

8 minutes ago

Teachers Association lauds appointment of Dr Ikram ..

8 minutes ago

US Police Chief Killed in Small Plane Crash in Flo ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.