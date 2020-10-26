Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt to Resume Talks on Renaissance Dam on Tuesday - AU Chairman

The leaders of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will hold the next round of talks on the long-lasting Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on Tuesday, AU Chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The leaders of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will hold the next round of talks on the long-lasting Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute under the auspices of the African Union (AU) on Tuesday, AU Chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"The Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD will resume on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, following a seven-week break," Ramaphosa said in a statement, as quoted by his office on Twitter on Monday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiya Ahmed Ali and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will attend the meeting, the statement read.

The chairman has expressed confidence that the parties would reach an agreement to resolve outstanding issues related to the GERD, including technical and legal aspects.

Ramaphosa noted that the successful conclusion of the dam talks would enhance and accelerate regional integration, as well as promote sustainable development and cooperation between the African countries.

"The resumption of the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD under the auspices of the AU indicates strong political will & commitment by the leadership of the 3 Parties involved in negotiations to the peaceful and amicable resolution of the GERD matter," Ramaphosa said.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project would slash their access to water. The talks between the three countries are being brokered by the African Union.

The latest round of negotiations was held on September 14 and ended with no deal.