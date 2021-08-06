Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

(@FahadShabbir)

Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions.

The government "is being pushed to mobilise and deploy the entire defensive capability of the state if its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.