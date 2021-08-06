UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Threatens To Deploy 'entire Defensive Capability' After Rebel Advances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:55 PM

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions.

The government "is being pushed to mobilise and deploy the entire defensive capability of the state if its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Resolution Ethiopia Government

Recent Stories

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

2 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

2 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

15 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

15 minutes ago
 Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective f ..

Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective for 7 Months - Study

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.