Ethiopia Threatens To Deploy 'entire Defensive Capability' After Rebel Advances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:55 PM
Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia warned Friday it could deploy its "entire defensive capability" after advances by Tigrayan rebels into neighbouring regions.
The government "is being pushed to mobilise and deploy the entire defensive capability of the state if its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.