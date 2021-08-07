Ethiopia Threatens to Mobilize All Forces as Tigray Rebels Advance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The Ethiopian government is ready to deploy all of the defense capabilities after Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels seized the northern Ethiopian town of Lalibela included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Media reported earlier in the day that insurgents entered the town in the northern Amhara region as there had been no security forces deployed in the settlement.

"Attacking Afar & Amhara regions, TPLF is increasingly making every endeavor to peace unattainable.

The Gov't of #Ethiopia is being pushed to mobilize & deploy its entire defensive capability if its humanit[arian] overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated," the ministry tweeted.

The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa.