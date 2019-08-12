Ethiopia to Be Represented at Highest Level at Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Ethiopia will be represented at the highest level ” by the president or by the prime minister ” at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

"The relations between Ethiopia and Russia have an important place in Africa-Russia [ties] ... The upcoming summit is considered as a strategic summit by the Ethiopian side. Ethiopia will be represented at the highest level," the ambassador said, adding that the country would be represented either by the president or by the prime minister.

Tegenu expressed hope that Russia would take part in developing the African infrastructure, railways and IT sector, as well as in extracting natural resources.

The ambassador added that Africa was going to enhance cooperation with Russia to ensure international peace and stability.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. Some 40 heads of state are expected to attend the events.