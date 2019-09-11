Ethiopia to Be Represented at Highest Level at 1st Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Ethiopia will be represented at the highest level at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told Sputnik Wednesday

"Ethiopia will be represented by the highest level government official, it is [for] sure," Andargachew said, adding that it has not been decided yet whether the prime minister or the president will be present at the summit.

The Ethiopian diplomat stressed that Addis Ababa sought to further strengthen and enhance relations with Moscow.

"Our discussions [with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday] were fruitful and we agreed that the relationship between Russia and Ethiopia [should] .

.. be at the highest level, at strategic level, we not only agreed on specific sectoral cooperation but also on our cooperation in bilateral as well as the international arena," the minister explained.

He expressed hope that the Russia-Africa summit would boost relations between Ethiopia and Russia.

"If Russian-Ethiopian relations become strong, Ethiopia will be the gateway to Africa, because Ethiopia has a very good strategic position in African political and economic situation. It will be beneficial for the two peoples," Andargachew stated.

Russia and Ethiopia are currently cooperating on nuclear energy, hydro power, science and education.