Ethiopia To Promote EV Use In More Cities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Ethiopia will try to make more electric vehicles (EVs) available in cities across the country, the government has said.
A range of initiatives will be launched to replace around 1.5 million vehicles powered by fossil fuels with EVs, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate quoted government officials as saying Wednesday.
Bareo Hassen, state minister of transport and logistics, said the capital, Addis Ababa, and the northern tourist city of Gondor are already using EVs for public transportation.
Efforts are underway to expand electric mobility to other cities, with charging stations being installed in Dire Dawa, Harar, and Jigjiga in eastern Ethiopia, he said.
Ethiopia aims to replace some 432,000 fossil fuel-powered vehicles with EVs in 10 years, Hassen said, noting that the East African country has been able to put into operation more than 100,000 EVs nationwide in the past two and a half years.
The government is also working to expand EV production and the installation of public charging stations, offering support and various incentives for private investors, such as free or leased land for investors in EVs' after-sales service, it was noted.
As part of its push for green transition, the government has announced a ban on imports of vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel.
