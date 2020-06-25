Ethiopia to Put Millions of Lives at Risk If Fills Dam Without Deal With Neighbors - Sudan

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Addis Ababa will endanger the lives of millions of people if it moves ahead with its plans to fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) before reaching a final agreement with Egypt and Sudan, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, calling on the leaders of the three countries to reach a deal.

Ethiopia is reportedly set to start filling the dam, the construction of which is 76 percent complete, in the beginning of July when the annual rains come.

"Sudan is concerned about Ethiopia's decision to fill the dam's reservoir in the absence of an agreement, as it will cause damage to the small-scale Sudanese Roseirs Dam located 15 kilometers [about 9.3 miles] from the river bed. Therefore, the unilateral filling of the Renaissance Dam's lake makes Roseirs' operation difficult that will endanger the lives of millions of people," the ministry said, as quoted by the local Al-Sudani newspaper.

According to the latter, the ministry is requesting that the UNSC "invite the heads of the three countries to show their political will and commitment to resolve the few remaining issues, and conclude an agreement.

"

On Saturday, Egypt officially asked the UNSC to interfere in the negotiations on the GERD's construction on the Blue Nile river, which have come to a deadlock, to prevent unilateral steps from Ethiopia. Prior to this step, a representative of the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said that the Ethiopia-sponsored draft agreement denied water rights to downstream-located Sudan and Egypt and gave Ethiopia exclusive right to the Nile's water resources.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what may become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. Sudan and Egypt fear that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages downstream, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

The three Nile basin states have held over a dozen rounds of talks since the start of the construction, but disagreements persist.

The trilateral talks on the dam resumed in early June in an online format after a three-month pause.