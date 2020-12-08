UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia, UN Tussle Over Humanitarian Access To Tigray

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:12 PM

Friction mounted between Ethiopia's government and the UN Tuesday over access to the northern region of Tigray, as alarm grew at the plight of civilians and refugees more than a week since fighting was declared over

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Friction mounted between Ethiopia's government and the UN Tuesday over access to the northern region of Tigray, as alarm grew at the plight of civilians and refugees more than a week since fighting was declared over.

As the United Nations urgently appealed for access to deliver aid, the Ethiopian government said a UN team had been shot at, and briefly detained, for ignoring instructions and driving through checkpoints.

"The humanitarian situation is increasingly critical and it is vital that humanitarians are able to urgently assist people," UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

"Sadly, so far, the badly-needed access is not there," said Baloch.

The UN Secretary-General's spokesman said in a statement Tuesday, that it was "essential.

.. to re-establish the delivery of public services and guarantee unfettered humanitarian access" in Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops into Tigray on November 4 following alleged attacks by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces on Federal military camps in the northern region.

The move marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between Abiy and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before anti-government protests swept Abiy to office in 2018.

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace prize, declared victory on November 28, although the TPLF has vowed to fight on.

Abiy said Monday that efforts were ongoing to restore order, amid continued fighting and lawlessness that is hampering relief efforts.

