MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Ethiopia has sent a letter to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Executive board urging the organization to commission an investigation against WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for spreading "harmful misinformation" and his alleged support of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which is listed as a terrorist organization in Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry has said, after the health chief criticized the authorities for failing to ensure humanitarian access to the embattled region.

"The Government of Ethiopia finally urges the WHO Executive Board to commission an investigation on the Director-General to identify his misconduct and violation of his professional and legal responsibility as provided under the Standards of Conduct for the International Civil Service, staff rules and regulations of WHO, and Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct of WHO," the ministry said in a press release published on Twitter on Thursday.

The letter said that Tedros has allegedly been interfering in the country's internal affairs and that he is "an active member and supporter of TPLF." According to the letter, the world health chief allegedly encourages and celebrates TPLF's military success in his media engagements. The letter read that the Director-General "discriminately addresses the humanitarian concerns" in the country and that he allegedly "endorses the terror perpetrated by the TPLF against the Ethiopian people.

"

In the letter, Ethiopia accuses Tedros of assigning the WHO country office's staff with the task "of executing the plot to inflate the emergency level in Ethiopia" to "warrant humanitarian intervention." The letter added that Tedros allegedly abuses his position and power "to mobilize the UN community against Ethiopia." The letter suggests that these actions "denigrate the integrity of the UN system" and "compromise WHO's reputation, independence and credibility."

Earlier this week, Tedros called the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region "hell" and said that people in Tigray have lived "under de facto blockade for over a year," while the Ethiopian authorities do not provide access to supply the Tigray region with WHO humanitarian aid. The TPLF also accused Ethiopia of blocking humanitarian aid.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry on Twitter opposed these accusations by saying that the TPLF re-purposed trucks delivering humanitarian aid for war activities, adding that the TPLF should be responsible for "restricting options for having additional humanitarian corridors" and for making the people of Tigray to starve.

Ethiopia has been mired in an internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation in the northern Tigray region.