Ethiopia violence driven by 'empty dream', not ethnicity: Prime Minister

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Monday that the plotters of an alleged failed coup in Ethiopia were not driven by ethnic motivations but a desire to seize power.

The government has blamed a hardline security chief from Amhara state, in the country's north, for the targeted assassinations of five high-ranking officials in two Ethiopian cities on June 22.

Hundreds have been arrested in the aftermath, including many from an ethno-nationalist party in Amhara, one of several political groupings to have gained ground under Abiy as he opens political space after years of authoritarian rule.

Abiy told parliamentarians in the capital Addis Ababa that the perpetrators were driven by "an empty dream to destabilise the country and take power by force, but were not ethnically inclined".

"The situation was very shocking," he added.

The attacks saw gunmen kill at least three officials in Amhara, including the regional president. A separate strike just hours later in Addis Ababa, hundreds of kilometres away, claimed the lives of the army chief and a retired general.

Abiy reiterated Monday the government's belief that the two incidents were linked, though an official investigation into the violence has yet to release its conclusions.

The prime minister also said the subsequent massacre of more than 50 civilians in Benishangul Gumuz state, neighbouring Amhara, was also part of the plot.

The government said Friday that more than 250 people had been arrested in connection with the twin attacks.

Amhara's security chief Asaminew Tsige, who was gunned down last week while on the run, has been pinned as the mastermind.

He has been described as an ethno-nationalist who was facing likely dismissal over his fiery rhetoric and efforts to raise a militia.

But little evidence has been provided regarding his motivations and who else might have been involved.

The government has described the violence as part of a thwarted coup attempt. Abiy told lawmakers Monday that under a Federal system any attack on a regional state was an attack on central authorities.

The assassinations have heaped pressure on a government already struggling to cope with mounting ethnic tensions and violence.

The violence is seen as a backlash to Abiy's efforts to lead democratic reforms in Africa's second-most populous nation.

Ethiopia is due to hold elections next year, but even before this unrest analysts had questioned whether that timeline was feasible.