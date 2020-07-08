UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Violence Toll Rises To 239: Police

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:09 PM

Ethiopia violence toll rises to 239: police

The death toll from demonstrations and ethnic violence that broke out in Ethiopia last week following the murder of a popular singer from the Oromo ethnic group has risen to 239, according to a tally of police figures

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The death toll from demonstrations and ethnic violence that broke out in Ethiopia last week following the murder of a popular singer from the Oromo ethnic group has risen to 239, according to a tally of police figures.

"Due to the unrest that occurred in the region, nine police officers, five militia members and 215 civilians have lost their lives," acting Oromia police commissioner Mustafa Kedir said on state television on Wednesday.

Police in Addis Ababa had previously reported 10 deaths in the capital.

More Stories From World

