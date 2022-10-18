UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Vows To Seize Airports, Other Sites In Tigray

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Ethiopia's government on Monday vowed to seize control of airports and other federal facilities in war-torn Tigray, a day after the African Union appealed for a ceasefire to the conflict

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat called for an immediate and unconditional truce as combat intensified in northern Ethiopia, where pro-government forces and rebels from the Tigray region have been fighting for nearly two years.

Faki also urged the rivals to "recommit to dialogue" after both sides accepted an AU invitation to peace talks that failed to materialise as violence spiralled.

The authorities in Tigray said Sunday they were "ready to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities" and called on the international community to press the government to come to the table.

Addis Ababa said in a statement Monday it was "committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict through the AU-led peace talks".

