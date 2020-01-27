Ethiopia Wants to Modernize Army in Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

Ethiopia wants to continue modernizing its armed forces, in particular its peacekeeping and counterterrorism capabilities, in cooperation with Russia, and the next bilateral meeting on the defense partnership may be held in November, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview with Sputnik

Russia finished delivering Pantsir-S1 air defense missile-gun systems to Ethiopia in November. According to the ambassador, the countries held a fruitful defense cooperation meeting that same month.

"The meeting was very successful.

The committee reached a lot of agreements. The next meeting will be conducted this year in Addis Ababa, probably in November. We will continue working with Russia because we want to modernize our military force. As you know, our military is very strong in the region, participating in peacekeeping operations, working to combat terrorism too. In this regard we always want to cooperate with countries like Russia," Tegenu said.

He added that Ethiopia would continue contributing its troops to the regional peacekeeping forces but would at the same time welcome international support.