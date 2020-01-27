UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Wants To Start Filling Nile Dam In 2020 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:33 PM

Ethiopia Wants to Start Filling Nile Dam in 2020 - Official

Ethiopia wants to start filling its Renaissance Dam on the Nile river in 2020, a process that will not affect the downstream nation of Egypt, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Ethiopia wants to start filling its Renaissance Dam on the Nile river in 2020, a process that will not affect the downstream nation of Egypt, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We want to start the dam filing in 2020, during the wet season. It is already agreed. When we start the dam filling, that doesn't mean Egyptians will be affected by that filling, because we follow the state dam filling, the strategy is already there.

You don't feel the dam at once; it needs certain time, 4-7 years. It will be monitored very carefully from the Ethiopian side," Tegenu said.

Speaking about possible international mediators who could help promote progress in the long-lasting negotiations, the ambassador said that there was no need for one.

"We don't need any mediator at this time. This is an African issue. We will solve African problems among Africans," Tegenu said.

He added that the dam's construction was already 70 percent complete.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Dam Progress Ethiopia 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE and France count on each other to achieve peac ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) plans to designa ..

5 minutes ago

US confirms three more cases of coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Federal Gov't releases Rs 425.7b for development p ..

5 minutes ago

International Cancer Day to be marked on Feb 4

5 minutes ago

Lipstick banned in University

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.