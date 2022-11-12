UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Warring Sides Agree On Humanitarian Access For Tigray

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Ethiopia warring sides agree on humanitarian access for Tigray

Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels agreed Saturday to facilitate immediate humanitarian access to "all in need" in war-ravaged Tigray and neighbouring regions.

The agreement followed talks in the Kenyan capital Nairobi this week on the full implementation of a deal signed between the warring sides 10 days ago to end the brutal two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia.

"The parties have agreed to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to all in need of assistance in Tigray and neighbouring regions," a joint statement said.

The agreement was signed by Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, chief of staff of the Ethiopian Armed Forces, and General Tadesse Worede, commander-in-chief of the Tigray rebel forces.

African Union mediator Olusegun Obasango said the deal was with "immediate effect".

The two sides have also agreed to establish a joint committee to implement the agreement to disarm fighters with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the statement said.

The African Union Commission said it "applauds the parties on these significant confidence-building measures and encourages them to continue towards the full implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, as part of overall efforts to end the conflict and restore peace, security and stability in Ethiopia".

After little more than a week of negotiations in the South African capital Pretoria, the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF on November 2 signed a peace deal which has been hailed by the international community as a crucial first step in ending the bloodshed.

The restoration of aid to Tigray and its six million people was one of the key planks of the accord.

Ethiopia's northernmost region is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis due to lack of food and medicine, and there is limited access to basic services including electricity, banking and communications.

International pressure for a ceasefire had been mounting after intense fighting resumed in late August, shattering a five-month truce that had allowed limited aid to reach Tigray.

- Untold numbers of dead - The Pretoria deal notably calls for the cessation of hostilities, restoration of humanitarian aid, the re-establishment of Federal authority over Tigray and the disarming of TPLF fighters.

The conflict between the TPLF and pro-Abiy forces, which include regional militias and the Eritrean army, has caused an untold number of deaths, forced more than two million from their homes and sparked reports of horrific abuses such as rape and massacres.

Estimates of casualties vary widely, with the United States saying that as many as half a million people have died, while the EU's foreign envoy Josep Borrell said that more than 100,000 people may have been killed.

UN-backed investigators have accused all sides of committing abuses but also charged that Addis Ababa had been using starvation as a weapon of war -- claims denied by the Ethiopian authorities.

Abiy declared last week that his government -- whose forces had claimed considerable gains on the battlefield, had secured "100 percent" of what it had sought in the peace negotiations.

On Friday, the government said its forces controlled 70 percent of Tigray and that aid was being sent in -- claims that were swiftly denied by Tigrayan rebels.

"70% of Tigray is under ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force)," Abiy's national security adviser Redwan Hussein posted on Twitter.

"Aid is flowing like no other times," he said, adding that 35 trucks of food and three carrying medicine had arrived in the strategic city of Shire and that flights were being allowed.

But the rebels and a humanitarian worker based in Tigray had denied Redwan's assertions.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization called for a massive influx of food and medicines into Tigray following the ceasefire deal, saying aid had not yet been allowed in.

"Many people are dying from treatable diseases. Many people are dying from starvation," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who hails from Tigray, told a press conference.

Abiy -- a Nobel Peace prize laureate -- sent troops into Tigray on November 4, 2020 to topple the TPLF, the region's ruling party, in response to what he said were attacks by the group on federal army camps.

The conflict capped months of simmering tensions between Abiy and the TPLF which has dominated the national government for almost three decades until he took office in 2018.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister World Army Electricity Twitter Died Addis Ababa Nairobi Pretoria Ethiopia United States May August November 2018 2020 All From Government Agreement Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Crowley says Italy 'trying to build respect' after ..

Crowley says Italy 'trying to build respect' after historic Wallabies win

28 seconds ago
 Police constable clubbed to death

Police constable clubbed to death

29 seconds ago
 Increased tax collection must for ending financial ..

Increased tax collection must for ending financial issues: President Alvi

32 seconds ago
 Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Poli ..

Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres - Krem ..

39 seconds ago
 England's Nowell out of Japan match

England's Nowell out of Japan match

33 minutes ago
 Valencia airport briefly shut as lightning hits ru ..

Valencia airport briefly shut as lightning hits runway

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.