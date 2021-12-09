UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Will Be On Agenda Of Foreign Affairs Council On Monday - EU Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Ethiopia Will Be on Agenda of Foreign Affairs Council on Monday - EU Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The EU will hold a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on December 13, with the agenda including the situation in Ethiopia, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

"There is a Foreign Affairs Council happening on Monday, the situation on Ethiopia will be discussed during the Foreign Affairs Council, and we discussed it also at the last Foreign Affairs Council, where the members have exchanged views to address also the outcomes of the UN human rights reports. Of course, we remain ready to use all of our foreign policy tools, including restrictive measures, to promote peace and human rights law and help the end of the conflict," Massrali told a briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia December All

Recent Stories

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest ac ..

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in clean and renewa ..

12 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military En ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Will Send 140 Military Engineers to Poland Over Migrati ..

5 minutes ago
 Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes char ..

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints president, BoT chairperson for SEA

27 minutes ago
 German, British delegation calls on Education Mini ..

German, British delegation calls on Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai to d ..

5 minutes ago
 China makes progress in int'l IPR cooperation

China makes progress in int'l IPR cooperation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.