Ethiopia Will Be on Agenda of Foreign Affairs Council on Monday - EU Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The EU will hold a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on December 13, with the agenda including the situation in Ethiopia, European Commission spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

"There is a Foreign Affairs Council happening on Monday, the situation on Ethiopia will be discussed during the Foreign Affairs Council, and we discussed it also at the last Foreign Affairs Council, where the members have exchanged views to address also the outcomes of the UN human rights reports. Of course, we remain ready to use all of our foreign policy tools, including restrictive measures, to promote peace and human rights law and help the end of the conflict," Massrali told a briefing.