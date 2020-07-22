Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Plane Catches Fire at Shanghai Airport - Reports

A fire has broke out on an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane at Shanghai's international airport, Global Times newspaper reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A fire has broke out on an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane at Shanghai's international airport, Global Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet's Twitter account, the incident has occurred in the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. A video of a burning plane is embedded in the tweet.

The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined.