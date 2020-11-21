Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Regular Flights From Addis Ababa to Moscow - Domodedovo Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Ethiopia's flag carrier ” Ethiopian Airlines ” has resumed regular flights from Addis Ababa to the Russian capital after a break over the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow's Domodedovo international airport said on Saturday.

Moscow announced the resumption of air traffic between Ethiopia and Russia on November 13. Russian airlines have not yet reported on their plans to fly to the African nation.

"Domodedovo has received the first regular flight from Addis Ababa after the resumption of flights between Russia and Ethiopia. Starting November 21, Ethiopian Airlines operates flights every Saturday," the airport said.

Russia suspended regular and charter flights with other countries in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Repatriation, cargo, postal and humanitarian flights were an exception.

Since August, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries. Currently, Russians are allowed to fly to Turkey, the UK, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Korea, Cuba, Japan, Ethiopia, Seychelles and the Maldives.