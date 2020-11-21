UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Regular Flights From Addis Ababa To Moscow - Domodedovo Airport

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Regular Flights From Addis Ababa to Moscow - Domodedovo Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Ethiopia's flag carrier ” Ethiopian Airlines ” has resumed regular flights from Addis Ababa to the Russian capital after a break over the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow's Domodedovo international airport said on Saturday.

Moscow announced the resumption of air traffic between Ethiopia and Russia on November 13. Russian airlines have not yet reported on their plans to fly to the African nation.

"Domodedovo has received the first regular flight from Addis Ababa after the resumption of flights between Russia and Ethiopia. Starting November 21, Ethiopian Airlines operates flights every Saturday," the airport said.

Russia suspended regular and charter flights with other countries in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Repatriation, cargo, postal and humanitarian flights were an exception.

Since August, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries. Currently, Russians are allowed to fly to Turkey, the UK, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Korea, Cuba, Japan, Ethiopia, Seychelles and the Maldives.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Egypt UAE Traffic Addis Ababa Ethiopia United Kingdom Belarus Tanzania Japan South Korea Serbia Switzerland Seychelles Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cuba Maldives March August November From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

4 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

4 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

4 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

5 minutes ago

Georgian President Hopes New Parliament Election R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.