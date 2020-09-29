UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Airlines Rides Out Pandemic On Strength Of Cargo Boom

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

Ethiopian Airlines rides out pandemic on strength of cargo boom

Six months since the coronavirus pandemic upended the global airline industry, Ethiopian Airlines is facing a heavy toll: more than $1 billion in lost revenue, to say nothing of 850 infected employees

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Six months since the coronavirus pandemic upended the global airline industry, Ethiopian Airlines is facing a heavy toll: more than $1 billion in lost revenue, to say nothing of 850 infected employees.

Yet Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of the state-owned airline and jewel of Ethiopia's economy, maintains the situation would have been far worse if it had not rapidly adapted to a 90 percent drop in international passenger traffic.

Africa's largest carrier pivoted in March to meet surging demand for air freight, repurposing 45 passenger jets in order to build out its cargo fleet.

"We were very quick, very fast, flexible and agile to move our forces, resources and everything to cargo," Tewolde told AFP in an interview.

"I would say that those actions have saved the airline." So far Ethiopian has avoided seeking a bailout, laying off any full-time employees or requesting deferrals on debt payments, Tewolde said.

It even reported a profit of $44 million (37 million Euros) for the first half of the year, he said, although the company declined to give details because the figures are unaudited.

The slow rebound in passenger traffic means Ethiopian remains in "survival mode", Tewolde said.

But as the industry attempts to recover, he is looking to deepen ties with other African carriers, notably beleaguered South African Airways (SAA).

"It is... an opportune time now to support other airlines because we are in a better position," he said.

Related Topics

Company Traffic Ethiopia March National University Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

26 minutes ago

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix & Atif Aslam join hands to Launch the Much ..

37 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with smart Dubai to empower ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan’s domestic season begins on Wednesday w ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.