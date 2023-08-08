Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of Conflict-Hit Amhara Region - Reports

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to major cities of Ethiopia's Amhara state, including the regional capital of Bahir Dar, as the fighting between the federal security forces and local militia is escalating, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to major cities of Ethiopia's Amhara state, including the regional capital of Bahir Dar, as the fighting between the Federal security forces and local militia is escalating, media reported on Tuesday.

The Addis Standard outlet reported that the airline had announced to its customers that flights to Dessie, Gondar, Lalibela and Bahir Dar are canceled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The clashes broke out across the Amhara Region last week, between the local militia known as Fano and the Ethiopian armed forces due to the federal government's attempt to disarm the militia and take control over security in the region.

Last Friday, Ethiopian Airlines canceled weekend flights to Gondar, Dessie and Lalibela due to the security crisis.

Fano backed federal troops in a two-year civil war in the neighboring Tigray region until a peace treaty was signed in November 2022, which sparked dissatisfaction among Amharan nationalists.