Ethiopian Airlines To Resume Flights To Tigray After Years Of War - Company

Published December 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The Ethiopian flag-carrier has announced that flights to the capital of the war-ravaged Tigray region will resume from Wednesday after rebels struck a peace deal with the government.

"The resumption of these flights will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society," Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew said.

The air carrier will operate daily flights between the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and Tigray's Mek'ele and increase their frequency depending on demand.

The restoration of air connections between the two cities comes a day after a high-ranking Ethiopian delegation came to Mek'ele for the first time since the conflict began. A Tigrayan official said they agreed to resume services in the region, which has been largely without phone coverage and with only limited internet connection and banking.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the rebellious northern region in November 2020 after accusing the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the government's army bases. Thousands were killed and millions more displaced by fighting.

