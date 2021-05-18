Ethiopian Airlines vaccinating employees against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday evening that it has been vaccinating its employees against COVID-19.

The vaccination, which began on May 14, is being carried out in its temporary vaccination center at Ethiopian Aviation academy, the Africa's leading airline said in a statement.

Stating that priority will be given to frontline employees with direct contact with customers and partners, the airline said all employees would get the second dose of the vaccine four weeks after receiving the first one.

"I am happy to announce that we have imported COVID-19 vaccination for our group employees," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines.

"Vaccination of employees will increase passengers' confidence to fly with us. We will continue to implement all mandated safety measures and the vaccination will supplement those preventive measures," he added.

According to the statement, Ethiopian Airlines has been implementing safety measures to protect its customers, staff and partners.

It has set up its own COVID-19 testing and isolation center for staff to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure employees' wellbeing and safety, said the statement.

In addition, the airline has also launched a high-end COVID-19 testing lab at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport to facilitate COVID-19 testing for passengers departing or transiting via the airport.

According to the statement, Ethiopian Airlines continues to transport COVID-19 vaccines all over the world and it has transported more than 27 million vaccine doses to over 24 countries so far.