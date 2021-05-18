UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Airlines Vaccinating Employees Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:43 PM

Ethiopian Airlines vaccinating employees against COVID-19

Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday evening that it has been vaccinating its employees against COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday evening that it has been vaccinating its employees against COVID-19.

The vaccination, which began on May 14, is being carried out in its temporary vaccination center at Ethiopian Aviation academy, the Africa's leading airline said in a statement.

Stating that priority will be given to frontline employees with direct contact with customers and partners, the airline said all employees would get the second dose of the vaccine four weeks after receiving the first one.

"I am happy to announce that we have imported COVID-19 vaccination for our group employees," said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines.

"Vaccination of employees will increase passengers' confidence to fly with us. We will continue to implement all mandated safety measures and the vaccination will supplement those preventive measures," he added.

According to the statement, Ethiopian Airlines has been implementing safety measures to protect its customers, staff and partners.

It has set up its own COVID-19 testing and isolation center for staff to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure employees' wellbeing and safety, said the statement.

In addition, the airline has also launched a high-end COVID-19 testing lab at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport to facilitate COVID-19 testing for passengers departing or transiting via the airport.

According to the statement, Ethiopian Airlines continues to transport COVID-19 vaccines all over the world and it has transported more than 27 million vaccine doses to over 24 countries so far.

Related Topics

Africa World Addis Ababa May All Million Airport

Recent Stories

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

31 minutes ago

EU probes Facebook's Kustomer buyout over data con ..

3 minutes ago

EU hits 200-million-jab milestone: AFP data

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Ruling Out New Putin-Lukashenko Meetin ..

3 minutes ago

India Reports Record 4,329 Coronavirus-Related Dea ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.