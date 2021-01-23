Ethiopian Ambassador Flies Home From Sudan After Being Barred From Crossing by Land

The Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro, flew home from Khartoum after he was stopped from traveling by land, a source in the know told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro, flew home from Khartoum after he was stopped from traveling by land, a source in the know told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Ethiopian ambassador in Khartoum arrived in his country by plane on Friday after the Sudanese security agencies did not allow him to travel by land," the source said.

Tensions at the disputed border have been simmering for decades. Ethiopian farmers have been routinely crossing into what Sudanese calls its territory to expand their plots of land. The area is also home to several armed groups.