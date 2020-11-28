UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Ambassador Refutes Reports On Bombardment Of Tigray Region's Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Ethiopian military operation to capture the capital of the northwestern Tigray region, Mekele, held by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) is ongoing but the government forces are not bombarding the city, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Argau told Sputnik on Saturday, refuting media reports.

Earlier in the day, TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters that Mekele was under "heavy bombardment."

"No, we are not bombarding the city. Our forces are approaching the city of Mekele and are focused on the TPLF junta, not the city," the diplomat said, adding that the Ethiopian military encircled Mekele and the operation was ongoing.

In his previous interview with Sputnik earlier this week, the ambassador said that Addis Abeba was in control of the situation and aimed to end the conflict soon.

The armed conflict, which was fueled by political tensions between the government and the TPLF, started in early November after Addis Abeba accused the Tigray forces of conducting an attack on a military base in the region. The clashes forced tens of thousands of Ethiopians to flee to neighboring Sudan.

