Ethiopian Ambassador Says Grain Deal Participants Must Reach Compromise Through Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) States-participants of the grain deal must reach a compromise through negotiations and solve the problems affecting each party to the agreement, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Russia Cham Ugala Uriat told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"All concerned states must negotiate to reach a compromise for the sake of all mankind, because the food crisis is a reality. It would be good to solve the problems that are troubling each of the parties to the agreement," Uriat said.

He added that Ethiopia was one of the countries affected by the termination of the grain deal.

"It (the deal's termination) will affect everyone, because if grain is not supplied to the global markets, prices will rise and Ethiopia will suffer from that as a part of the rest of the world," the ambassador said.

On Monday, July 17, the Black Sea Grain Initiative expired as Russia did not extend its participation in the agreement for another period. Moscow repeatedly criticized the fact that the agreement's provisions pertaining to Russia were not fulfilled. The Kremlin also said that most of the exported grain ended up in the countries of the collective West rather than in the poorer countries where it was most needed.

The agreement provided for a humanitarian maritime corridor in the Black Sea to allow the export of grain and fertilizers over the past year.