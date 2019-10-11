Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Praises Nobel Peace Prize Award to Prime Minister

Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik on Friday that he was happy to learn that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali had been awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize

Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee announced its decision to award Abiy Ahmed with the Nobel Peace prize over his contribution to the settlement of the conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

"It's a very happy day for Ethiopia ... The Nobel Peace Prize is given to Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, because he has done a lot of things in the country and for the regional political situation. Ethiopia and Eritrea [have been at war] for twenty years; he brought peace between the two countries; he brought stability because of the negotiations in Sudan [which Ethiopia mediated]. He contributed a lot to Somalia, in Kenya, he also made a lot of efforts for peace between Djibouti and Eritrea," Tegenu said.

The ambassador also praised Ahmed's domestic policies.

"He did a lot of things in the country: he released a lot of prisoners - [there are] no political prisoners now in Ethiopia.

He released all journalists. He called on all opposition [parties] to come to the country, so now there is no opposition outside the country ... He deserves this award... He is a great young leader, and not only for Ethiopia, he is a leader for the [Horn of Africa] region. He is a visionary," Tegenu noted.

He also confirmed that Abiy Ahmed would lead the Ethiopian delegation at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in Sochi later this month.

In June 2018, Ethiopia's ruling People's Revolutionary Democratic Front decided to fully accept and implement the peace deal signed by Addis Ababa and Asmara in 2000. The Algiers Agreement, as it was called, recognized some disputed areas, including the town of Badme, as Eritrea's territories. As part of the agreement, Ethiopia had to withdraw its forces from the territories that the agreement considered as Eritrean, a process it began in late 2018.

Eritrea split from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, leaving the latter landlocked. This sparked a war between the two countries in 1998-2000, which killed around 80,000 people.