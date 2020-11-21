UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Armed Forced Take Control Of Adigrat In Restive Tigray Region - Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Ethiopian Armed Forced Take Control of Adigrat in Restive Tigray Region - Ahmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Ethiopian Armed Forces on Saturday took control of the city of Adigrat in the turbulent northern region of Tigray, the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

"Our forces have now fully liberated Adigrat town from TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front] militia as of today, following the control of the surrounding areas last night," a statement shared by Ahmed read.

This puts the government's forces within 50 miles of the regional capital Mekele which has around half a million residents.

The fighting between Addis Ababa and the TPLF broke out earlier in November after the government accused the Front of conducting an attack on a military base in the region.

Roughly 40,000 Ethiopian citizens have fled to Sudan following the beginning of the conflict.

The Tigray region held parliamentary elections on September 9 without a go-ahead from the central government, which had postponed the election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TPLF, which had dominated Ethiopian politics for two decades before being ousted from power by Abiy's government, claimed more than 98 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister Vote Adigrat Mekele Addis Ababa Sudan September November From Government Million

Recent Stories

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

16 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

33 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

33 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

33 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

35 minutes ago

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.