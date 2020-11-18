Ethiopian Armed Forces Gain Victory in Eastern, Western Fronts of Tigray Region - Reports

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has gained decisive victories over the forces of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in western and eastern fronts of the Tigray region, local FANA broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has gained decisive victories over the forces of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in western and eastern fronts of the Tigray region, local FANA broadcaster reported.

The national armed forces regained control over the Raya area in the eastern front by dismantling key concrete trenches set up by the TPLF, the broadcaster said, citing the Ethiopian State of Emergency Fact Checking. In the western front, the ENDF took over the Shire town, retrieved several weapons and arrested some members of the Tigray Special Forces.

The media outlet added that Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave advance warning of the final and decisive military operations in the region, as the 72-hours deadline given for the Tigray Special Forces to surrender to the ENDF expired on Tuesday. In the meantime, according to media reports, at least 27,000 people have fled to Sudan and hundreds of others died amid the conflict between the state and the TFLP.

The Quatar-based Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing the government sources, that the rebels had destroyed bridges to the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle.

"Anxious about the advance of [ENDF], the junta has destroyed four bridges that lead to Mekelle," the media outlet stated, citing the government's task force.

Hostilities erupted in Tigray in early November after the Ethiopian authorities accused the TPLF of an attack on a military camp hosting Federal troops. The government launched a security operation against the autonomous northwestern region, prompting outrage of ethnic Tigrayan minority. Tigrayan rebels fired rockets across the border into the capital of Eritrea, which they blame for helping the Ethiopian forces with attacks on them.