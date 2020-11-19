UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Army Chief Of Staff Accuses WHO's Tedros Of Supporting Tigray Region's Rebellion

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Ethiopian Army Chief of Staff Accuses WHO's Tedros of Supporting Tigray Region's Rebellion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The newly-promoted Chief of General Staff of Ethiopia's armed forces, Gen. Berihanu Jula, has accused WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of attempts to solicit military support for the rebelling northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, Ethiopian media reported on Thursday.

According to the EthioTube outlet, Jula has accused Tedros of "trying to seek military support" for Tigray's authorities ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ” in the ongoing war.

The fighting in Tigray began in early November after the Federal government accused the TPLF of attacking a local military base. Prior to that, the TPLF held local elections without the national government's authorization after the latter indefinitely postponed the vote due to COVID-19.

