Ethiopian Authorities Create Temporary Rebels-led Administration In Tigray - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 10:11 PM

The Ethiopian federal government created a temporary military administration in the Tigray region, appointing as its leader Getachew Reda, a representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ethiopian news magazine Addis Standard reported on Thursday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Ethiopian Federal government created a temporary military administration in the Tigray region, appointing as its leader Getachew Reda, a representative of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ethiopian news magazine Addis Standard reported on Thursday, citing authorities.

The media noted that the decision to create the administration and the relevant appointment was based on the provisions of the ceasefire agreement.

On March 18, the Ethiopian council of ministers made a decision to establish "Inclusive Interim Regional Administration of Tigray," and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Getachew as the head of the body, the office of the prime minister said, according to the news outlet.

Getachew will be responsible for the governance and coordination of the region's temporary administration.

On Wednesday, Ethiopian lawmakers excluded the TPLF from the terrorist organization list by a majority vote.

Ethiopia had been experiencing a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle � Tigray's administrative regional center � after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new ceasefire deal was reached in March 2022 when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian government announced the establishment of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF. On November 2, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

