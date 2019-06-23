UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Authorities Take Situation In Amhara Region Under Control After Coup Attempt

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Ethiopian authorities have take the situation in the northern state of Amhara fully under control following an attempted coup, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ethiopian government spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said that on Saturday, a "hit squad" led by Amhara's security chief Asaminew Tsige broke into a government building during a meeting, opened gunfire and and shot regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and his adviser Ezez Wassie. They later died of their injures. According to her, the chief of the staff of the national security forces, Seare Mekonnen, was later killed by his bodyguard in Addis Ababa.

"The situation in the Amhara region is currently under full control by the Federal Government in collaboration with the regional government, which in accordance with the constitution is being led by the Vice President Lake Ayalew .

.. We encourage citizens to also be guardians of peace and support all efforts in holding suspected individuals accountable," the statement published on Twitter said.

The authorities also confirmed the deaths of the officials mentioned above, adding that the regional attorney general, Migbaru Kebede, was severely injured.

According to the statement, "many individuals" involved in the attempted coup, including Seare Mekonnen's bodyguard, have been arrested and the operation to arrest the remaining coup plotters is underway.

