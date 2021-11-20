Ethiopian Aviation Authority Denies Reports About Insecurity of Flights Over Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority has denied reports that air travel over the country's capital, Addis Ababa, could be unsafe amid unrest in the country.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported, with reference to the US Federal Aviation Administration, that planes flying to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa could be exposed to fire amid the ongoing clashes between the Ethiopian government and the rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority would like to state that any flight in Ethiopian Airspace including Addis Ababa international airport is safe and secured," the authorities said in a statement published on Facebook.

The department added that it complies with international standards of safety and security, and does not endanger the lives of users of Ethiopian airspace and airports.

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebels, which dominated the political life of Ethiopia for nearly three decades, have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.

In the spring of 2021, Ethiopian authorities announced the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray. In June, the rebels took control of the administrative center of the region, Mekelle, after which the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels soon launched a new offensive, taking control of part of Tigray and invading the neighboring Amhara Region.