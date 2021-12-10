Ethiopian Cabinet Backs Bill to Create National Reconciliation Commission

The Ethiopian cabinet adopted on Friday a draft law to establish a national reconciliation commission amid the drawn-out conflict that threatens the country's unity, the office of the Ethiopian prime minister said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Ethiopian cabinet adopted on Friday a draft law to establish a national reconciliation commission amid the drawn-out conflict that threatens the country's unity, the office of the Ethiopian prime minister said.

"Council of Ministers in today's cabinet session endorses draft proclamation for the formation of a National Dialogue Commission," the office of Abiy Ahmed Ali tweeted.

The document is to establish an institution that will enable political elites to come to a consensus and reach a national accord on pressing issues, the office said, according to the Ethiopian Addis Standard magazine.

Ethiopia has been gripped by civil conflict since November 2020 stemming from the restive northern regions which began when the government launched a counter operation to suppress the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) it had accused of attacking a military base.

Before that, the TPLF dominated the political landscape of the country for almost three decades.

In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.