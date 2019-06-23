UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Chief Of Staff Killed As Result Of Coup Attempt - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Ethiopian Chief of Staff Killed as Result of Coup Attempt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Ethiopian Chief of Staff, Gen. Seare Mekonnen, was killed during a coup attempt in Addis Ababa, local media reported on Saturday citing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The general was coordinating an operation to respond to a coup attempt in the country's northern city of Bahir Dar in the region of Amhara, Ahmed said as cited by Borkena news.

The prime minister added that Seare Mekonnen was attacked by "mercenaries who are close to him."

According to media reports, Amhara state head Ambachew Mekonnen was also killed during the coup attempt.

