Ethiopian Conflict Pushes 6,000 Refugees to Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Some 6,000 Ethiopian refugees have crossed into neighboring Sudan as they flee hostilities in their country, the Sudan news Agency reported.

Over 200,000 more Ethiopians are expected to arrive in Sudan's Al Qadarif state in the coming days, a source in the refugees commission told the outlet on Tuesday. The number exceeds the capacity of a local refugee camp, meaning that the authorities will have to find new safe sites to host the newcomers.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out last week after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the northern Tigray region, of attacking a local military base.

Ensuing clashes led to multiple casualties on both sides.

The Ethiopian armed forces later launched an operation in the defiant region. The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.