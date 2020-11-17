Ethiopian Diplomat Denies Foreign Involvement in Tigray Clashes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Ethiopia's Federal government does not seek to draw neighboring countries in its conflict with militias loyal to the ruling party in the Tigray region, a diplomat in the East African nation's embassy in Italy told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in Tigray earlier this month after Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of having its forces attack and loot a military camp hosting federal troops. He launched a security operation against the autonomous northwestern region, stoking anger among the ethnic Tigrayan minority. Tigrayan rebels fired rockets across the border into the capital of Eritrea, which they accuse of helping Abiy with attacks on them.

"There is no way Eritrea and Sudan or other countries could intervene in the sovereign country's domestic law enforcement operations," a diplomat from the Ethiopian embassy said.

The diplomat argued that Tigrayans were trying to internationalize the conflict by attacking the Eritrean capital of Asmara with rockets over the weekend. They also denied that the fighting threatened to escalate into a civil war, saying the security operation would put an end to Tigray's alleged practice of harboring criminals.