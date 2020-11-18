Ethiopian Diplomat Says COVID-19 Response Unaffected by Ongoing Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The security operation in northern Ethiopia is unlikely to tangibly affect the coronavirus response in the country, and the government is making every effort to end it as soon as possible, ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. The ensuing clashes prompted international fears of a new civil war in Ethiopia and the conflict's spillover into neighboring countries.

"Yes, this time is very challenging time ..

. It is sad this thing happens in this period of global struggle to combat COVID-19 pandemic. However, our health institutions are still in operation with full capacity in the fight against COVID-19. I do not believe that the operation will that much affect the spread of coronavirus, especially as the government is determined and working hard to finish the military operation within shortest period. The government is doing its best to control the situation," Tegenu said.

With a population of over 100 million, Ethiopia has the fourth largest coronavirus tally in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Egypt. The country has confirmed over 103,000 infections, including more than 64,000 recoveries and some 1,500 deaths.