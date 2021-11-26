UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Envoy Says No Targeted Arrests Made In Country Amid Claims Of Detained Americans

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Ethiopian Envoy Says No Targeted Arrests Made in Country Amid Claims of Detained Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Commenting on Washington's claims that Americans have been arrested in Ethiopia, the African country's ambassador to the United States, Fitsum Arega, told Sputnik that there had been no targeted arrests made in the country.

A State Department official said earlier in the week that Washington was aware that US citizens had been arrested in Ethiopia and was in close contact with the government to discuss gaining access to those individuals.

"There are no targeted arrests or investigation because of ethnicity, nationality or other arbitrary criteria," Arega stated. "If there are any US citizens arrested, it is because of legally sufficient cause. The allegation that the US is aware of US citizens being arrested appears speculative and part of a larger narrative of disinformation on Ethiopia. If there are any arrests, that would be a criminal matter within the jurisdiction of the Prosecutor's Office and it would be inappropriate to comment."

The official called on American citizens in Ethiopia to leave the country immediately before the crisis there worsens.

"Under state of emergency there is heightened awareness of security threats; active measures are taken to prevent terrorist threats; anyone suspected of criminality by materially or otherwise aiding terrorists will be investigated under the state of emergency rules," Arega added.

The US Embassy in Ethiopia will be unable to assist Americans seeking to leave the country if commercial flight options are unavailable, and the Biden administration does not plan to send military aircraft to conduct evacuation operations, the diplomat said.

The United States continues to call on the warring parties in Ethiopia to negotiate an agreement to cease all hostilities, the official added.

US diplomatic engagement with the Ethiopian government and other partners in the region continues, according to Arega.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, who are advancing upon the country's capital, Addis Ababa. This development prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Washington Parliament Addis Ababa Ethiopia United States November Criminals All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

50 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

21 minutes ago
 Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

21 minutes ago
 Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by ..

Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by Wildlife officials

21 minutes ago
 EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up ..

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up

32 minutes ago
 Two Chinese among four dead in DR Congo gold mine ..

Two Chinese among four dead in DR Congo gold mine attack

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.