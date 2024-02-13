- Home
- World
- Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in January massacre: state-affiliated rights body
Ethiopian Forces Killed 'at Least 45 Civilians' In January Massacre: State-affiliated Rights Body
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Ethiopia's government security forces killed at least 45 civilians in a massacre in Amhara state in late January, the independent state-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said Tuesday.
A statement said the EHRC had confirmed "the identity of at least 45 civilians who were extrajudicially killed by government security forces for allegedly 'supporting Fano'," an ethnic Amhara militia.
"However, it can be assumed that the number of victims is even higher," it underscored.
The killings in the town of Merawi follow months of clashes last year between Ethiopia's military and Fano, a "self-defence" militia.
The fighting prompted the Federal government to impose a state of emergency in August that was extended by four months by lawmakers this month.
The United States last week said it was deeply concerned by reports of "targeted civilian killings" in Merawi and called for an independent investigation.
The Amhara violence reignited concerns about the stability of Ethiopia months after a peace agreement was signed in November 2022 to end a two-year conflict in the neighbouring region of Tigray.
Amhara regional forces fought alongside federal troops against Tigrayan rebels but ties frayed in April last year when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government decided to dismantle state paramilitaries across the country.
Amhara nationalists said it would weaken their region and protested against the move.
In September, the EHRC accused federal government forces of carrying out extra-judicial killings in Amhara, and mass arbitrary detentions in the region and elsewhere.
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From World
-
UN 'deeply concerned' about Senegal, seeks probe19 minutes ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister30 minutes ago
-
Mobile internet suspended in Senegal39 minutes ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed early49 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" continues to lead China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
China adds 7 ski resorts to national roster1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 3rd T20 score1 hour ago
-
China sees 21,625 private fund managers as of 20231 hour ago
-
Cambodia records 10th confirmed case of mpox1 hour ago
-
Chinese customs to build biosecurity monitoring, early warning platform1 hour ago
-
Chinese film market starts 2024 with stronger Spring Festival performance1 hour ago
-
Russia toughens sentence for critical academic to 5 years in jail: news agencies1 hour ago