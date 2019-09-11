(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told Sputnik on Wednesday that the possibility of Russian companies' engagement in Ethiopian railroad construction was raised during his visit to Moscow , adding that detailed negotiations on the subject would be held in the future.

"We raised the issue in the railway sector.

Russian companies will come to engage in Ethiopian railway construction. We will talk in detail about this issue, but Russian companies will come to invest in Ethiopia," Andargachew, who arrived in Moscow on Monday and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, said.

In June, Russian Railways First Deputy Managing Director Alexander Misharin said the company hoped to add projects in Ethiopia to its African portfolio.