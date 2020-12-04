Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Says Corridors Created for Tigray Refugees to Return From Sudan

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry on Friday announced opening humanitarian corridors for refugees to return home from Sudan after having fled an armed conflict in the country's northern Tigray province

The hostilities in Ethiopia began in November after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party of the province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. Later in the month, the government claimed to have captured the region's capital, Mekelle.

"Humanitarian corridors are now open. The displaced and those who fled to Sudan will be coming back soon and rehabilitated. In fact, we are working in collaboration with Sudanese government officials and other national, regional and international organizations to speed up their return," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti said as quoted by the Ethiopian news Agency.

According to the UN refugee agency, 45,449 people from Tigray have fled the province into Sudan over the hostilities.