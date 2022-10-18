Ethiopian Government Claims Control of 3 Cities in Tigray Region

The Ethiopian government announced on Tuesday that it had taken control of three cities in the northern region of Tigray: Shire, Alamata and Korem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Ethiopian government announced on Tuesday that it had taken control of three cities in the northern region of Tigray: Shire, Alamata and Korem.

"The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defense Forces) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata and Korem without fighting in urban areas," the Ethiopian government communications service said in a statement published on Twitter.

The Ethiopian government will coordinate the work of various humanitarian agencies to provide aid through areas that are now under the control of the ENDF, including the Shire airport, the statement said.

Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Sunday called on the parties in the Ethiopian Tigray region to agree to an unconditional ceasefire and start talks. The authorities of Tigray, after an appeal from the African Union, stated that they were ready to observe the cessation of hostilities. Addis Ababa also agreed to hold peace talks, as proposed by the African Union.

On Monday, the Ethiopian authorities said they would take control of airports and other critical infrastructure facilities in the north of the country in response to renewed attacks by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels.

Later in the day, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia and the resumption of negotiations in order to achieve a reliable political settlement.

Ethiopia has been engulfed in a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, TPLF rebels seized the city of Mekelle and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

In March 2022, the Ethiopian authorities announced an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian prime minister said that a committee has been created to hold negotiations with the TPLF.