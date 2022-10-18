UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Government Claims Control Of 3 Cities In Tigray Region

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Ethiopian Government Claims Control of 3 Cities in Tigray Region

The Ethiopian government announced on Tuesday that it had taken control of three cities in the northern region of Tigray: Shire, Alamata and Korem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Ethiopian government announced on Tuesday that it had taken control of three cities in the northern region of Tigray: Shire, Alamata and Korem.

"The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defense Forces) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata and Korem without fighting in urban areas," the Ethiopian government communications service said in a statement published on Twitter.

The Ethiopian government will coordinate the work of various humanitarian agencies to provide aid through areas that are now under the control of the ENDF, including the Shire airport, the statement said.

Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Sunday called on the parties in the Ethiopian Tigray region to agree to an unconditional ceasefire and start talks. The authorities of Tigray, after an appeal from the African Union, stated that they were ready to observe the cessation of hostilities. Addis Ababa also agreed to hold peace talks, as proposed by the African Union.

On Monday, the Ethiopian authorities said they would take control of airports and other critical infrastructure facilities in the north of the country in response to renewed attacks by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels.

Later in the day, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia and the resumption of negotiations in order to achieve a reliable political settlement.

Ethiopia has been engulfed in a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, TPLF rebels seized the city of Mekelle and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

In March 2022, the Ethiopian authorities announced an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian prime minister said that a committee has been created to hold negotiations with the TPLF.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Addis Ababa Ethiopia March June November Sunday 2020 From Government Airport

Recent Stories

German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Rus ..

German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Proposes to Break Off D ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Proposes to Break Off Diplomatic Relations With Iran

2 minutes ago
 PDWP okays seven uplift schemes

PDWP okays seven uplift schemes

2 minutes ago
 54 GB's players to compete in 9 categories of Punj ..

54 GB's players to compete in 9 categories of Punjab Games

2 minutes ago
 Army huddle repose full confidence in Pakistan's n ..

Army huddle repose full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear command & control struc ..

5 minutes ago
 Mobile import decreases 67.62% in Q1 FY23

Mobile import decreases 67.62% in Q1 FY23

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.