Ethiopian Government Says Opening Humanitarian Access Route To Conflict-Hit Tigray

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ethiopian Government Says Opening Humanitarian Access Route to Conflict-Hit Tigray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Ethiopian government is opening a humanitarian access route to the restive northern region of Tigray to step up assistance for those in need amid the conflict, the prime minister's office said on Thursday, hours after launching a final offensive on the regional capital.

The office reiterated the government's commitment to provide protection and humanitarian assistance to people of Tigray region. According to the press release, distribution of food, medicine, clean water and other essential items have already begun in government-controlled ares. The cabinet noted that it is "also overseeing the establishment of four camp sites for displaced people."

"This humanitarian assistance will now be further reinforced with the opening of a humanitarian access route to be managed under the auspices of the Ministry of Peace," the office added.

The developments come as the government launches the "third and final phase" of its operation in the restive region after the local ruling party rejected its ultimatum that they surrender within 72 hours.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia broke out earlier in the month after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a military base in the region. The ensuing clashes have pushed over 40,000 Ethiopian refugees to neighboring Sudan, prompting international fears of a new civil war and a humanitarian crisis.

