UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Gov't Seeks Return Of Some 800 Trucks Sent To Tigray To Deliver Aid - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:10 AM

Ethiopian Gov't Seeks Return of Some 800 Trucks Sent to Tigray to Deliver Aid - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Ethiopian government demands the return of hundreds of trucks reported missing by international aid organizations after they delivered humanitarian aid to the Tigray region, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"There were 1,111 aid trucks that entered into Tigray region over three months ago delivering food and other supplies but only 242 have returned. The rest have been commandeered by the TPLF to transport terrorist fighters to neighboring regions. We are still demanding those trucks. It has been more than three months now.

They have not been seen," Arega stated.

The diplomat expressed his disappointment that the international community has yet to condemn this action that violates humanitarian law. "it is high time for the international community to take a stand on this and demand the TPLF return the trucks to deliver aid."

In early November, Ethiopia declared a six-month national state of emergency as TPLF rebels threatened to advance upon the capital of Addis Ababa. Northern Ethiopia has been gripped by conflict since November 2020, when the TPLF attacked an Ethiopian Federal base in the Tigray region.

Related Topics

Terrorist Threatened Addis Ababa Ethiopia United States November 2020 Government

Recent Stories

China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago
 UAE Press: COP26, a draw in the fight for climate ..

UAE Press: COP26, a draw in the fight for climate change

45 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.3 million

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.