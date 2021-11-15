WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Ethiopian government demands the return of hundreds of trucks reported missing by international aid organizations after they delivered humanitarian aid to the Tigray region, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"There were 1,111 aid trucks that entered into Tigray region over three months ago delivering food and other supplies but only 242 have returned. The rest have been commandeered by the TPLF to transport terrorist fighters to neighboring regions. We are still demanding those trucks. It has been more than three months now.

They have not been seen," Arega stated.

The diplomat expressed his disappointment that the international community has yet to condemn this action that violates humanitarian law. "it is high time for the international community to take a stand on this and demand the TPLF return the trucks to deliver aid."

In early November, Ethiopia declared a six-month national state of emergency as TPLF rebels threatened to advance upon the capital of Addis Ababa. Northern Ethiopia has been gripped by conflict since November 2020, when the TPLF attacked an Ethiopian Federal base in the Tigray region.