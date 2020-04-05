Ethiopian Health Minister Confirms First COVID-19 Death in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The first death from the coronavirus disease has been registered in Ethiopia, the country's health minister, Lia Tadesse, said on Sunday.

"It is my deepest regret to announce the first death of a patient from #COVID19 in Ethiopia. The patient who was in critical condition after being admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital was in ICU care and strict medical follow up.

My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones," Tadesse wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest data, the total toll of COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia amounts to 43.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.